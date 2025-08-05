UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the threat is low for severe weather, but we could see isolated instances of hail and wind with these two rounds of showers and storms.

St. Cloud has not had any measurable rain so far in August. We are nearing a half-inch of rain behind normal.

However, for the summer months of June, July, and August combined, we're still more than four and a half inches above normal.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that just the counties in the far northwestern part of Minnesota remain dry. Seven percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry, down from 12 percent the week before. Two percent is in a Moderate Drought, down from four percent the prior week.

We gradually warm up through the week, with heat indices potentially approaching 100°F for some locations by Friday.