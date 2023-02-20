Rachel Thompson Appointed to Minnesota Tourism Council

Rachel Thompson Appointed to Minnesota Tourism Council

Rachel Thompson (submitted photo)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Visit St. Cloud Greater Executive Director Rachel Thompson has been named to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.

Governor Tim Walz appointed Thompson and the Central Tourism Marketing Region Representative.

The purpose of the Tourism Council is to serve the broader interest of tourism in Minnesota by promoting activities that support, maintain, and expand the state's domestic and international travel market to generate increased visitor expenditures, tax revenue and employment.

The Explore Minnesota Tourism Council consists of 28 people from all sectors of hospitality and tourism appointed by the governor to serve in an advisory capacity to Explore Minnesota.

 

 

