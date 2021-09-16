New CVB Director Excited To Lead, Grow St. Cloud Tourism

ST. CLOUD -- Humbled and excited are the first words that come to mind for Rachel Thompson about her new role.

Thompson was named Executive Director of the The St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in August and officially took over the position September 1st.

She says the biggest transition is promoting central Minnesota tourism on a larger scale.

Just being able to advocate on a larger scale for innovations we are taking from a marketing standpoint across the state. Also being apart of the grant processes that we have and really being able to support that local business and event planning on a larger national, regional scale.

Thompson says eager to work with such an amazing team as she continues to get comfortable in her new position.

She says her goal is to continue to develop and promote their innovative marketing strategies to make central Minnesota a must visit destination.

It's going to be the biggest goal of ours is to stay on the front of everyone's mind. When they think I want to host an event or travel this weekend, where is it going to be -- St. Cloud Greater Area.

Thompson says they are starting to see more events, conferences and tournaments pick up and have already begun filling up the calendar for next year.

Thompson has worked for the CVB for the last six years. She replaces Julie Lunning who was recently named President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.