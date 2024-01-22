Rachel Renee Bukowski, 46, Milaca formerly of Hillman

June 26, 1977 - January 20, 2024

Rachel Bukowski, 46 year old resident of Milaca formerly of Hillman, passed away at the Sheltering Stone Group Home in Milaca on Saturday, January 20. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Rachel Renee Bukowski was born on June 26, 1977 at the Golden Valley Health Center to Roy and Judy (Johnson) Bukowski. She attended school in Anoka, MN. Rachel worked at Rise Incorporated in Crystal and the DAC in Milaca for many years. She was a happy girl when she would get to visit with family and friends. Rachel enjoyed rocking and listening to music and a good meal of mashed potatoes and gravy.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Roy and Judy Bukowski of Hillman; siblings, Ben (Sarah) Bukowski of East Bethel, Nick Bukowski of Zimmerman and Emily (Brenden) Bukowski of Zimmerman; grandmother, Joyce Johnson of Brooklyn Center and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

The family would like to thank Mallory Mitchell and the staff of Sheltering Stones Group Home and Centra Care Hospice for the tender loving care given to Rachel. The kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.