Rachel M. Dusha, 85, St. Cloud

May 29, 1938 - January 4, 2024

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rachel Dusha, 85 who passed away on January 4th, 2024 at Quiet Oaks in St. Augusta, MN. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rachel Mary Dusha was born on May 29, 1938 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Clara (Jueneman) Landsberger. She married Arlen Dusha on August 29, 1959 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rachel worked as an LPN at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 10 years.

Rachel loved her family and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed baking and decorating for every holiday.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 64 years Arlen, children; Lynn (Eric) Glatt of Moorhead, Mary (Dave) Winter of St. Cloud, Diane (Mark) Riste of Andover, Rick (Jolene) Dusha of Plymouth, Ann (John) Martin of Maple Grove and Katie (Terry) Anderson of St. Cloud, siblings LeRoy (Linda) Landsberger of St. Cloud and Ronnie (Norma) Landsberger of Spearfish, SD, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 4 brothers and granddaughter Krystin Glatt.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.