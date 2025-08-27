ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we approach Labor Day, Quiet Oaks Hospice House continues to raise money for its recently created Veterans Compassionate Care Fund.

They announced the initiative on Memorial Day to raise at least $250,000 by Veterans Day.

Executive Director Linda Allen says they've made it to 70 percent of their goal.

We have a way to go, but reaching $175,000 collected and raised for this initiative has been so exciting.

There is a donate button on the Quiet Oaks website for anyone who wants to donate.

They also have their biggest fundraiser of the year coming up next month. Autumn Reflections is on Thursday, September 25th at the Park Event Center.

Allen says this year attendees can choose between the original Compassionate Care Fund or the new Veterans Compassionate Care Fund during the Fund a Need portion of the night.

So folks can choose what they want. Some people really align with our veterans, and they want to see it designated for that. To be good stewards of our gifts, we make sure that how a donor designates funds is how we utilize them.

Tickets are on sale now with a discounted price of $100 each through this Monday, September 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Quiet Oaks is one of just 13 licensed hospice houses in Minnesota.