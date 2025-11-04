ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With Veterans' Day less than a week away, the Quiet Oaks Hospice House is just short of a lofty goal it set for itself earlier this year.

Back on Memorial Day, they announced a goal of raising $250,000 by Veterans Day for a new compassionate care fund designated specifically to help veterans.

photo courtesy of Quiet Oaks Hospice House photo courtesy of Quiet Oaks Hospice House loading...

Executive Director Linda Allen says they'd like to raise the last $4,000 by Tuesday.

That was a lofty goal when we launched it. I didn't know if we'd get anywhere close to that. But our community has stepped up; we have the most generous folks in our community who truly care about those who have made a sacrifice for our country, and they are giving back to our veterans. I'm just so happy to see that, and I'm confident that we'll make that goal by next week.

Allen says matching funds helped get the campaign started. You can donate to the Veterans' Compassionate Care Fund at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on their website. They also have more information about the veterans that they have supported.