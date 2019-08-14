Quick Moving Storm Brings Heavy Rain to Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Officially we had 1.10 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

We're still about three-tenths of an inch below normal for the month of August. However, for the summer months, we're more than two inches above normal.

Some other parts of our listening area got much more rain yesterday. Part of Pinecone Road in Sartell had to be closed temporarily due to flooding during the rainfall.