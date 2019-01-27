Public Input South on Waite Park Intersection Improvements

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County and Waite Park are proposing improvements to a busy intersection near Mill's Fleet Farm and Traut Wells.

Increased traffic volume at County Road 138 and 28th Avenue in Waite Park is driving the proposed changes.

A public hearing is being held Monday evening to discuss options for intersection improvements and take public input. The meeting will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Public Works building at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park.

