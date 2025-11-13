UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- We can expect across-the-board property tax increases next year. The Minnesota Department of Revenue annually releases a list of the preliminary maximum property tax levies that have been reported by local governments, and those that were passed by local school referendums on November 4th.

Get our free mobile app

For 2026, preliminary property taxes statewide could increase by a maximum of 6.9 percent. Broken down by taxing district, cities will average an 8.7 percent increase, counties will average an 8.1 percent increase, townships will average a 5.6 percent increase, schools will average a 5.8 percent increase, and special taxing districts will average a 4.6 percent increase.

Last year, the final statewide levy increase was $63 million lower than the preliminary levies, resulting in a 5.6 percent increase.

The preliminary amounts are used by counties to compute parcel-specific property tax estimates for 2026, which are mailed to property owners in November in the form of Truth-in-Taxation notices. After input from property owners, local governments must set their final 2026 property tax levies by December 29th. The final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies.

The Department of Revenue will release the final property tax levy information in February.