Property Damage In Minneapolis is $55 Million and Rising

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The city of Minneapolis says the looting and property damage that following the death of George Floyd in police custody has caused least $55 million in destruction so far.

Officials say vandals damaged or set fire to at least 220 buildings, but that number is expected to go up.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will ask for state and federal aid to help rebuild after the civil unrest.

The violence follows the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe.