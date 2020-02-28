Progressive Dinner Raising Money for Children’s Books

ST. CLOUD -- Several area people are opening their homes and inviting you to come join them for dinner. The 11th annual Progressive Dinner fundraiser for the United Way of Central Minnesota is coming up.

Event co-chair Cindy Johnson says all ticket holders start at the same home before spreading out throughout the community.

We have a reception home where all the guests will start the evening out with appetizers and some cocktails. Then we tell them a little bit about the program and give them these fun packets of information and an address of where they need to go for their first course meal. They drive to the first house and have soups, salads and small bites.

From there you travel on to your next home for the main course meal before returning back to the reception home for a wrap-up.

Johnson says attendees will be treated to some tasty foods from area chefs.

We find chefs. There are local businesses that are so gracious that will figure out ways to help us cook a cuisine in somebody's home.

Tickets are $150 each with the money going to the United Way's Imagination Library program, which gives books to kids ages birth to five-years-old every month. One ticket covers one child for the entire five years they are in the program.

Tickets are on sale now and the progressive dinner will be held on April 18th and 25th.