Pro-Am Cornhole Competition Coming To Minnesota

The American Cornhole League will be in Ramsey, Minnesota next week for the Johnsonville SuperHole IV competition. The event will take place on Friday, June 23rd at Adrenaline Sports Center and will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m..

Four celebrities will join four cornhole pros for the event, including one current Minnesota Vikings player.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will play alongside Noah Almanza. Mattison is expected to be the team's starting running back this season following the Vikings' release of Dalvin Cook last week. Almanza is a Columbus, Ohio native.

Actor Scott Porter (Jason Street in the "Friday Night Lights" series) will be joined by ACL professional Tanner Halbert, who won the ACL singles championship in 2019.

Swimming legend and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte will play alongside ACL pro Jay Dotson.

Actor Kyle Cook ("Across Dystopia) will also play, alongside pro Josh Thielen.

From Johnsonville:

The Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a multi-event cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL Pros are paired with 32 celebrities across eight events to compete for charity — culminating in the finals in Rock Hill, SC this August. The winners of the Ramsey event will move on for a chance to compete in the Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship.

Adrenaline Sports Center is located on Highway 10 in Ramsey, Minnesota.

