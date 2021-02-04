Priscilla Kuhn, 70, Foley

March 30, 1950 - February 2, 2021

Priscilla Kuhn, age 70 of Foley passed away from cancer on February 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 8, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Priscilla Jane Kuhn was born March 30, 1950 in Colusa, California to Victor and Emma (Ahlman) Turek. She graduated from Princeton High School. She married David Kuhn on November 30, 1968 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. She worked as a home health care aide for Benton County and CentraCare for several years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and shopping for gifts. After her retirement she enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and watching the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. Priscilla and David especially enjoyed camping trips to Texas and 4 wheeling while camping in Arizona as well as traveling to Mexico and Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband, David of Foley, son and daughter; Brian, Foley and Jamie (Jeff Martin), Foley and grandchildren: Carter, Connor, Bailey and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tim. The family would like to thank the staff at CentraCare Home Health and Hospice.