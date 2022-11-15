Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants.

Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project.

City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a five-block section of 7th Avenue North.

The estimated $2 million project, proposed to start in 2024, will partner with Mille Lacs County and other stakeholders to rebuild County Road 4 (known as 7th Avenue North in Princeton), and replace aging water and sewer lines from Rum River Drive to 12th Street South.

Officials say the current water and sewer lines that serve the north part of town are at capacity and unable to support expected development in that area.