Princeton Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A Princeton man was hurt in an early morning crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Onamia.

Forty-three-year-old Derek Anderson was driving north went his jeep went off the road, went into the ditch, vaulted, and hit a large tree. He has been taken to Mille Lacs Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger was not hurt.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

