Princeton Kids Build Planes

PRINCETON -- A group of kids in Princeton is restoring small planes and learning how to fly. Flight Expo is a nonprofit organization that takes donated planes and teaches local kids to rebuild them.

Sharon Sandberg is the organization's President. She says the kids learn riveting, welding, painting, small engine mechanics, and other skills while they work on the planes.

They come in during the school year and it's every Tuesday night and every other Saturday. And, it's for about two and a half, three hours every session. They learn how to build full-scale aircraft.

When the planes are finished, they go to a flight club that the kids can join which will teach them to fly at a low cost compared to normal classes.

Sandberg says the fact they own the aircraft with no loans is a big part of keeping the costs down.

Here is a link to their website.