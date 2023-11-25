Prince “Lexer” Martin, 25, Clear Lake

April 24, 1998 - November 21, 2023

attachment-Prince Martin loading...

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Prince “Lexer” Martin, age 25, who passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Prince Lexer Martin was born April 24, 1998 in the Philippines to Marilyn Martin. He moved to Elk River in 2008 and to Clear Lake in 2019. Lexer married Myreen Pascua on February 20, 2021 in the Philippines. He has worked as a Fork Lift Operator for C & L Distributing for three years. Lexer enjoyed fishing, hunting, gaming, talking to his wife in the Philippines on a regular basis, and spending time with his family and friends. He was generous, kind, loving, strong, a hard-worker, always had a smile on his face, and never complained.

Lexer is survived by his wife, Myreen of Philippines; parents, Marilyn and Gary of Clear Lake; brother, Jay (Michele) Martin of Clear Lake; nephews, James and Jared; step-sister, Danielle Armstrong of Monticello; and grandma, Marlene Anselment of Rogers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Espie and Perfecto Martin; and aunt, Patty Farris.