President Biden Visiting Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT -- President Biden's afternoon event at a technical college in Rosemount is billed to promote the trillion-dollar infrastructure package he recently signed -- but Carleton College analyst Steven Schier contends the central reason is a hotly-contested U-S House race in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

Schier says the president is also trying to help *all* Democrats in Minnesota because the next election is "very unpredictable":

"Minnesota's had a very turbulent two years, with the riots resulting from George Floyd, the pandemic, inflation, the economic downturn. It's been a very difficult two years in Minnesota."

The race in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District -- a mix of suburban and rural communities southeast of the Twin Cities -- will likely be a re-match between Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.

Craig narrowly won that election in 2020.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

