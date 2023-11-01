President Biden to Visit Family Farm near Northfield

NORTHFIELD (WJON News) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon in south-central Minnesota kicks off a national tour by his administration to promote what they say is over five billion dollars in new investments in rural America.

U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says they're spotlighting farmers who are already embracing the "new future":

"There are obviously a lot of folks in Minnesota that understand and appreciate climate-smart agriculture and the enormous new income opportunities and environmental benefits."

Vilsack says Minnesota has been a "very heavy promoter" of conservation programs and understands that the future is in biofuels.

President Biden will visit a family operation -- Dutch Creek Farms -- just south of the Twin Cities in Northfield.

Minnesota Republicans say one reason the president is coming to Minnesota is to block a challenge for the Democratic Party nomination from 3rd District Congressman Dean Phillips.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann says he never thought he'd be writing a press release in agreement with Phillips, but they both believe Biden won't win in November 2024.

Phillips wasn't reachable to respond, but did say last Friday when he kicked off his campaign in New Hampshire:

"I am the Democratic candidate who can win, who can win the 2024 election."

Republicans, of course, don't agree with that statement, but state G-O-P Chair Hann says "It is becoming increasingly more obvious that both Democrats and Republicans know that if the election were held today, Biden would lose. And Biden wouldn't be coming to Minnesota if he didn't think it was true."