Prep Wrestling Update – January 10th, 2022

(Tuesday January 4th Thru Saturday January 8th Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush defeated a pair of Central Conference rivals and Section 8AAA crosstown rivals at their home triangular. They defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 37-36 (7-7). They defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 57-24 (10-4). Jack Hamak (113), Jaxon Kenning (138), Andy Johnson (170), Cody Brott (182), Sutton Kenning (220) and Tucker Hugg (285) all went 2-0. The Crush had a good team performance with 118 points and eight medal winners to earn fifth place at the Foley “Tom Keating” Invitational. Tucker Hugg (220/13-2) won their lone championship and Andy Johnson (170/13-4 and Jaxon Kenning (138/14-2) both earned second place medals. Cody Brott (182/11-3) earned third place and Jack Hamak (106/9-4) and Tanner Hugg (132/6-8) both earned fourth place. Sutton Kenning (195/11-4) and Koda Nelson (145/3-3) both earned sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split duals with crosstown rivals and Central Lakes Conference rivals at the Crush Triangular. They defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 58-22 (10-4) and they were defeated on criteria by the Section 8AAA rivals the Crush 37-36 (7-7). Alex Henderson (106), Spencer Johnson (126), Dutch Nordby (132), Kaden Brooks (138) and Will Budge (195) all went 2-0. The Sabres had a good team performance at the Mora “Mustang” Invitational with 122 points and nine place winners. Spencer Johnson (126/19-3), Ashton Lipinski (152/20-5) and Will Budge (195/10-3) all earned championship medals. Ayden Frauenholtz (145/4-4) earned second place and Dylan Enriquez (138/11-6) earned third place. Sam Connor (220/1-2) and Hadi Rahul (170/1-3) both earned fifth place and Alex Hendrickson (106/7-9) earned sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference, Section 6AA rival their neighbors Monticello 65-7 (12-2). The Bulldogs had a vey good team performance with 236.5 points and sixteen place winners to earn the championship at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. Bennett Kujawa (106/11-4, Nolan Jurek (113/6-9), Kaden Nicolas (120/6-9), Ethan Anderson (145/13-5, Tyson Ricker (182/173) and Bryce Kuschel (285/16-3 all earned championships. Landen Kujawa (126/13-4), Drew May (132/12-8), Mason Doucette (152/14-6), Ryan Nelson (170/2-2) and Joe Goth (195/6-5) all earned second place. Ryan Boeckes (132), Owen Angel (145/13-4) and Adam Jurek (160/13-6) all earned third place and Nolan Muellner (126) earned fourth place.

BECKER 65 MONTICELLO 7

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Fall Caleb Kalenbach (MON) 3:16

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Fall Anthony Perez (MON) 3:41

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Dec. Quinn McCalla (MON) 7-4

126 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Nelson Anderson (MON) Maj. Dec. Drew May (BEC) 13-5

138 Jake Rosenow (BEC) Dec. Mason Brown (MON) 8-4

145 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Trey Swanson (MON) 1:38

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Tech. Fall Griffin Fieldseth (MON)

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Fall Brock Holthaus (MON) 1:58

170 Alex Fearing (MON) Dec. Ryan Nelson (BEC) 8-2

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Mason Bauer (MON) 3:01

195 Dylan Weber (BEC) Fall Christoper Perez (MON) 2:35

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Ben Bauer (MON) 1:00

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated two Granite Ridge Conference foes at the Milaca “Wolves” Triangular. They defeated 2AA Lean and Mean Mora 39-32 (8-5) and Milaca 46-13 (11-3). Hunter Wilhelmi (106), Wyatt Wall (113), Levi Jacobson (126), Cole Rudnitski (160), Josiah Peterson (182) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 2-0. The Falcons had a very good team performance to earn third place with 166 points in the sixteen team field of teams at their “Tom Keating” Invitational. Elijah Novak (285/24-0) won their lone championship. Wyatt Wall (113/13-8), Kyler Benson (132/3-2), Alex Jennisson (145/12-6) and Josiah Peterson (182/17-5) all earned third place. Cole Rudnitski (152/9-7), Chance Jones (170/11-7) and Aiden Micholski (182/7-9) earned fourth place and earning fifth place was Evan Miller (138/14-6). Cayden Hansmeier (126/7-14), Trey Emmerich (160/10-8), Wyatt Harris (170). Zach Jennisson (160/9-7) and Colton Rothfork (195/10-11) both earned seventh place. Special Note: Gabe Gorecki 182 12th Won His 125th Career Match.

FOLEY 39 MORA 32

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Stratton Nelson (MOR) :51

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Braydin Eakmen (MOR) 1:25

120 Mason Nelson (MOR) Fall Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 1:55

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Carter Gmahl (MOR) 11-3

132 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Dec. Cooper Sjodin (MOR) 9-2

138 Nathan Nelson (MOR) Fall Kyler Benson (FOL) 2:38

145 Brock Folkema (MOR) Fall Evan Miller (FOL) 3:51

152 Avery Nelson (MOR) Dec. Alex Jennisson (FOL) 9-3

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Cole Gmahl (MOR) 15-2

170 Connor Gmahl (MOR) Tech. Fall Zack Jennissen (FOL) 4:00

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Brock Peterson (MOR) 12-0

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Fall Jared Yates (MOR) 4:14

220 Dyllon Adams (FOL) Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL) 1:45

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Ben Everson (MOR) :18

FOLEY 46 MILACA-FAITH CRISTIAN 13

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Lincoln Starr (MFC) 1:00

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Austin Linder (MFC) Maj. Dec. Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 13-1

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Nicholas Reese (MFC) 2:52

132 Kyler Benson (FOL) Fall Chase Van Donsel (MFC) 5:53

138 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 4:26

145 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Seth Noack (MFC) 1:19

152 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Dec. Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) 8-3

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. Jack Nord (MFC) 4-1

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Dec. Gage Narr (MFC) 9-5

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Dec. Jack Hanson (MFC) 5-1

195 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Dec. Hunter Bockoven (MFC) 4-1

220 Colbee Zens (MFC) Dec. Brock Bialke (FOL) 5-1

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Dec. Logan Ash (MFC) 9-2

Conduct -1

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans split duals with a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals, they defeated Fergus Falls 65-18 and they were defeated by No. 7AAA ranked Willmar 55-12.

ROCORI 65 FERGUS FALLS 18

WILLMAR 55 ROCORI 12

106 Cavin Carlson (WIL) Fall Kameron Moscho (ROC) 3:01

113 Eli Heinen (WIL) Won by Forfeit

120 Ivan Mares (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Sulley Anez (WIL) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 5-1

132 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Cameren Champagne (WIL) 2:00

145 Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) Dec. Nathan Soldner (ROC) 8-1

152 Steven Cruze (WIL) Fall Evan Moscho (ROC) 3:56

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Braeden Erickson (WIL) 6-3

170 Jonas Anez (WIL) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 18-5

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Joe Kallevig (WIL) 10-5

195 Ramero Trevino (WIL) Won by Forfeit

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Dec. Grady Minnerath (ROC) 5-4

285 Daunte Castellano (WIL) Won by Forfeit

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated in two duals at the Holdingford “Huskers

Triangular. They were defeated by No. 1A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49-21 (6-8) and by Class A Lean and Mean Holdingford 43-26 (5-9) Devin Hansen (132), Peyton Krumrei (160), DeClan Crumley (195) and Jacob Adrian (285) all went 2-0.

The Huskies had a good team performance with 122 points to earn third place at the Mora “Mustangs” Invitational. Jacob Adrian (285/14-3) won their lone championship and Hunter Tate (170/15-2) and DeClan Crumley (182/13-8) both earned second place. Devin Hansen (132/15-6), Spencer Kollman (145/7-5) and Peyton Krumrei (160/16-6) all earned third place, Joseph Schmitt (138/14-7) earned fifth place and Jimmy Carlisle (120/13-9) and Cole Moulzolf (152/5-13) both earned sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated in pair of duals by their Central Lakes Conference and crosstown rivals. They were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Crush 51-24 (4-10) and by Sartell-St. Stephen 58-22 (4-10). Logan Culbertson (113) and Vance Barz (120) both went 2-0. The Storm did earn five place winners at the Foley “Tom Keating” Invitational. Vance Barz (113/19-1) and Brayden Ness (132/10-12) both earned championships and Jack Barz (126/8-8) earned fifth place. Logan Culbertson (113/8-5) and Graham Doherty (170/7-14) both took seventh place. The Storm were with out of their top wrestlers Cole Ackerman.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated three foes at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” Duals; they had a huge win over No. 4AA ranked Pequot Lakes/Pine River/Backus 31-30 (7-7). They defeated Class A foes KMS 50-19 (10-4) and Osakis 56-13 (11-3). Jack Bollman (132), Blake Brutger (138) Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (182) and Carter Holtz (195) all went 3-0. The Cubs went 3-1 at the Royalton-Upsala “Royal” duals, minus two starters. They defeated AAA Little Falls 50-19 (10-4), AAA Minnetonka 60-12 (11-3) and Class A Fosston-Bagley 74-0 (14-0). They were defeated by No. 6A ranked LPGE/BR 34-28 (6-8). Brett Schiefelbein (145/13/4), Hank Meyer (160/12/6), Ashton Hanan (182/15-3) and Carter Holtz (195/220/18-2) all went 4-0. Connor Carlson (106) Mark Schiefelbein (113/16-4), Lucas Jurek (138/11-6) and Logan Kuseske (152/14-6) all went 3-1 and Nick Bowen (195/5-4) went 2-1.

OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAKS” DUALS

KIMBALL AREA 31 PLPRB 30

106 Parker Zutter (PLPRB) Fall Conner Carlson (KIM) 3:36

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Easton Miller (PLPRB) 5:04

120 Tayton Mick (PLPRB) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 12-6

126 Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) Fall Mason Danelke (KIM) 1:53

132 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Max Trumpold (PLPRB) 1:24

138 Blake Brutger (KIM) Maj. Dec. Caleb Ruhl (PLPRB) 10-0

145 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Tech. Fall Brady Ruhl (PLPRB)

152 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Korey Kinyon (PLPRB) 10-7

160 Chance Abraham (PLPRB) Dec. Hank Meyer (KIM) 8-2

170 Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) Fall Nick Bowen (KIM) 5:29

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Dec. Connor Tulenchik (PLPRB)

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) 15-2

220 Austin Staricha (PLPRB) Dec. Haden Rosenow (KIM) 11-7

285 Riley Peters (PLPRB) Dec. Ace Meyer (PLPRB) 4-2

KIMBALL 50 KMS 19

106 Cole Froelich (KMS) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) 4:52

113 Trey Gunderson (KMS) Maj. Dec. Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 17-3

120 Noah Johnson (KMS) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 5-3

126 Mason Danelke (KIM) Fall Tayton Nielsen (KMS) 1:14

132 Jack Bollman (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Blake Brutger (KIM) Dec. Logan Johnson (KMS) 3-1

145 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Jett Olson (KMS) 5-1

152 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Tech. Fall Ely Johnson (KMS) 4:56

160 Coy Gunderson (KMS) Fall Hank Meyer (KIM) 4:19

170 Nick Bowen (KIM) Dec. Aaron Jones (KMS) 3-1

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Fall Owen Kidrowski (KMS) 1:32

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Masyn Olson (KMS) 1:45

220 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Colin Johnson (KMS) 1:26

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Jason Jones (KMS) 1:35

KIMBALL AREA 56 OSAKIS 13

106 Reggie George (OSK) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) 3:03

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Simon Jacobson (OSK) :29

120 Jacob Taplin (OSK) Maj. Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 18-4

126 Mason Danelke (KIM) Dec. Christian Nathe (OSK) 8-7

132 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Lukas Duchene (OSK) 1:04

138 Blake Brutger (KIM) Fall Hunter Sell (OSK) 1:17

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Maj. Dec. Gaven Cimbura (OSK) 14-4

152 Kale Drevlow (OSK) Dec. Logan Kuseske (KIM) 6-0

160 Hank Meyer (KIM) Maj. Dec. Carsten Jacobson (OSK) 13-2

170 Nick Bowen (KIM) Dec. Tyson Hagedon (OSK) 6-2

182 Ashton Henan (KIM) Fall Kaleb Helberg (OSK) 2:46

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYAL DUALS

KIMBALL AREA 50 LITTLE FALLS 19

106 Connor Carlson (KIM) Fall Leighton Odegard (LF) 3:19

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 William Serbus (KIM) Dec. Jake Schmidt (LF) 9-2

126 Noah Cameron (LF) Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM) 10-8

132 Austin Litke (LF) Maj. Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 16-6

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Maj. Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 10-1

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Dane Ballout (LF)

152 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Maj. Dec. Dominic Scepurek (LF) 15-5

160 Hank Meyer (KIM) Dec. Ryan Kloecki (LF) 6-4

170 Hank LeClair (LF) Fall Caden Guggisberg (KIM) 2:51

182 Nick Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Fall Alex Schmitz (LF) 1:04

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Eli VanRisseghem (LF) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 2:29

KIMBALL AREA 74 FOSSTON-BAGLEY 0

106 Connor Carlson (KIM) Fall Ian Phrakonkham (FB) 1:06

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Falll Kadin Harwood (FB) 1:24

120 William Serbus (KIM) Tech. Fall Kolton Larson (FB)

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Dec Aiden Wolfe (FB) 5-0

132 Blake Brutger (KIM) Fall Jacob Rudie (FB) 1:45

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Zach Thompson (FB) 5-1

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Curt Green (FB) :35

152 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Fall Tegan Larson (FB) 3:59

160 Hank Meyer (KIM) Fall Luke Sannes (FB) 5:53

170 Caden Guggisberg (KIM) Dec. Kaden Sandford (FB) 4-0

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Nick Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Carter Holz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Warren Nelson (FB) 3:51

LPGE/BR 34 KIMBALL AREA 28

106 Colby Twardowski (LPGE/BR) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) 2:31

113 Connor Flan (LPGE/BR) Dec. Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 5-3

120 Gavin Albers (LPGE/BR) Fall William Serbus (KIM) :28

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Mason Bruder (LPGE/BR) 4:52

132 Braden Thom (LPGE/BR) Fall Blake Brutger (KIM) 5:05

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Maj. Dec. Omar Zamora (LPGE/BR) 15-4

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Paul Stacey (LPGE/BR) 8-3

152 Landon Gode (LPGE/BR) Maj. Dec. Logan Kuseske (KIM) 9-1

160 Hank Meyer (KIM) Dec. Tucker Zigan (LPGE/BR) 4-3

170 Andre Recknor (LPGE/BR) Dec. Caden Guggisberg (KIM) 6-2

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Fall Tate Twardowski (LPGE/BR) :59

195 Shawn Houdek (LPGE/BR) Dec. Nick Bowen (KIM) 5-4

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Alex Line (LPGE/BR) :34

285 Trey Lancaster (LPGE/BR) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) 8-6 OT

KIMBALL 60 MINNETONKA 12

106 Connor Carlson (KIM) Fall Heaney (MIN) :40

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Charlie Palm (MIN) 6-3

120 Angel Casallas (MIN) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 7-3

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Josh McAnally (MIN) 3:38

132 Blake Brutger (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Peter Barrett (MIN) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 8-1

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Diego Pitt (MIN) 5:18

152 Lucas Kuseske (KIM) Won by Forfeit

160 Hank Meyer (KIM) Fall Cameron Gacheru (MIN) 3:31

170 Marco Christainsen (MIN) Fall Caden Guggisberg (KIM) :28

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Dec. Alejandro Torbenson (MIN) 9-3

195 Nick Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Veltrez Black (MIN) 1:19

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Shawn Johnson (MIN) :19

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good week as they went 5-0 in their duals, they defeated No. 8A ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36-25 (8-6). They defeated four foes at their Royal duals; their neighbors and rivals Little Falls 65-15 (11-3), AAA Minnetonka 60-16 (11-3). Section 8A Fosston-Bagley 71-6 (12-2). The Royals defeated the No. 6A ranked Section 7A rivals LPGE/BR 41-31 (8-6). The Royals had six go 4-0 on the day at the Royal duals: Tucker Simmons (106), Alex Diederich (126/132), Jacobs Liebold (160), Jeremy Mugg (285), Sawyer Simmons (145) and Gabe Gorecki (195). Lane Olson (113), Bryce Binek (120) and Nick Liebold (145) all went 3-1 and Bryce Holm (220) went 3-0.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 36 ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 25

106 Adan Ripple (R/U) Won by forfeit

113 Wyatt Plumski (R/U) Won by Forfeit

120 Parker Dietman (R/U Won by Forfeit

126 Edwin Gonzalez (ACGC) Maj. Dec. John Bzdok (R/U) 12-2

132 Alex Diederich (R/U) Tech. Fall Brady Straumann (ACGC) 4:36

138 Cole Holien (ACGC) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 6-0

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Dec. Jevon Williams (ACGC) 4-1

152 Brady Holien (ACGC) Fall Nick Leibold (R/U) 3:52

160 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Dec. Mason Straumann (ACGC) 6-0

170 Jake Mortensen (ACGC) Fall Eli Psych (R/U) 5:23

182 Isaiah Renne (ACGC) dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 8-4

195 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Logan Straumann (ACGC) 14-8

220 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Dec. Bryce Holm (R/U) 6-3

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Maj. Dec. Terrell Renne (ACGC) 12-4

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYAL DUALS

ROYALTON-UPSALA 71 FOSSTON-BAGLEY 6

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U)Fall Ian Pharkonkham (F/B) :30

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Kadin Harwood (F/B) 5:49

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Fall Koltyn Larson (F/B) 1:27

126 Aiden Wolfe (F/B) Dec. John Bzdok (R/B) 2-1

132 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Jakob Rudie (F/B) 1:26

138 Zach Thompson (F/B) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 5-0

145 Nick Liebold (R/U) Fall Curt Green (F/B) 1:32

152 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Tech Fall Teagan Larson (F/B) 3:03

160 Jacob Liebold (R/U) Fall Luke Sannes (F/B) 2:52

170 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Tech Fall Kaden Sanford (F/B) 3:46

182 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Kaden Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Warren Nelson (F/B) :36

ROYALTON-UPSALA 41 LPGE 31

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Tech Fall Colby Twardwoski (LPGE) 4:21

113 Connor Flan (LPGE) Fall Lane Olson (R/U) :51

120 Gavin Albers (LPGE) Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U)) 9-5

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Mason Bruder (LPGE) 2:52

132 Braden Thom (LPGE) Fall John Bzdok (R/U) 1:23

138 Omar Zamora (LPGE) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 5-0

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Paul Stacey (LPGE) 2:25

152 Landon Gode (LPGE) Fall Nick Liebold (R/U)1:06

160 Jacob Liebold (R/U )Fall Tucker Zigan (LPGE) 1:02

170 Tate Twardowski (LPGE) Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 8-6

182 Andre Recknor (LPGE) Maj. Dec. Sam Tschida (R/U) 13-2

195 Gabe Gorecki (R/U)Fall Shawn Houdek (LPGE) 1:20

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Alex Line (LPGE) 3:07

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Trey Lancaster (LPGE) 4:27

ROYALTON-UPSALA 60 MINNETONKA 16

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U)Fall Isabella Heaney (MIN) :35

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Dec. Charlie Palm (MIN) 8-2

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Fall Angel Casallas (MIN) 2:38

126 John Bzdok (R/U) Dec. Josh McAnally (MIN) 7-1

132 Alex Diederich Won by Forfeit

138 Peter Barrett (MIN) Tech Fall Brady Yourczek (R/U) 2:27

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Diego Pitt (MIN) 1:37

152 Nick Liebold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Jacob Liebold (R/U) Fall Joe Mc Annally (MIN) 3:51

170 Marco Christiansen (MIN) Tech Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 4:15

182 McCallum Cantu (MIN) Fall Sam Tschida (R/U) 1:08

195 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Veltrez Black (MIN) 2:10

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Shawn Johnson (MIN) :31

ROYALTON-UPSALA 65 LITTLE FALLS 15

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Fall Cassidy Okerman (LF) :27

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Jack Schmidt (LF) 2:16

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Alex Diederich (RU11)Tech Fall Kobi Camerson (LF) 5:25

132 Austin Litke (LF) Fall John Bzdok (R/U) :43

138 Beau Robinson (LF)Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 6-2

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Wyatt Baum (LF) 3:22

152 Nick Liebold (R/U) Fall Dominic Scepurek (LF) 3:44

160 Jacob Liebold (R/U) Fall Ryan Kloecki (LF) 2:39

170 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Hank LeClair (LF) 3:41

182 Ivan Perich (LF)Fall Sam Tschida (R/U) :49

195 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Alex Schmitz (LF) :23

220 Bryce Holm R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Eli VanRisseghem (LF) 5:58

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers split their duals at their home triangular; they defeated their AA neighbors Albany 43-26 (9-5). They were defeated by No. 1A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Central Minnesota Conference rivals 44-24 (5-9).Wyatt Novitzki (106), Wyatt Pilarski (113), William Pilarski (145) and Sam Harren (220) all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had a good team performance with nine earning medals for 112 points to earn third place at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. Sam Nistler (160/12-2), Rylan Schueller (182/8-8) and Austin Schlangen (285/15-3) all earned second place medals. Teagyn Ludwig (126/13-6), Sonnie DeHeer (195/13-5 and Armando Walker (220) all earned third place. Isaac Ortiz (152/14-6) earned fourth place and Gavin Caron (138/8-9) and Cyrus Kammermeier (145) both earned sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 1-2 at the UNITED quadrangular, with a huge win over Section 5A and WCC rivals Benson 35-31. They were defeated by United 48-27 and Class A Lean and Mean Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58-21. Aaron Mages (170/182) and Peyton Hemmesch (195) both went 3-0 and Mason NcNab (113), Brandon Hess (132) and Jose Anaya (138) all went 2-1.

UNITED QUADRANGULAR

(Thursday January 6th)

PAYNESVILLE AREA 35 BENSON 31

106 Max Nygaard (BEN) Dec. Carson Suchy (PAY) 4-2 OT

113 Mason McNab (PAY) Tech. Fall Ed Wah (BEN)

120 Darin Hippie (BEN) Dec. Mason Hanson (PAY) 10-7

126 Preston Welling (PAY) Won by Forfeit

132 Brandon Hess (PAY) Fall Blake Wieme (BEN)

138 Jose Anaya (PAY) Dec. Alex Whitcup (BEN) 5-0

145 Jaiden Zimmerman (BEN) Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 8-6 OT

152 Nick Bolduc (BEN) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY)

160 Preston Mcgee (BEN) Maj. Dec. Hayden Andrews (PAY) 12-0

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Nathan Bolduc (BEN)

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Teegan Hogrefe (BEN)

195 Thomas Dineen (BEN) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAY)

220 AJ Klassen (BEN) Fall Sam Brick (PAAR)

285 Grant Miller (PAY) Fall Johnny Kobberman (BEN) 5-0

DAWSON –BOYD/LQPV-MONTI UNITED 48 PAYNESVILLE AREA 27

106 Ben Gunlogson (DBLQ) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY)

113 Daniel Gunlogson (DBLQ) Fall Mason McNab (PAY)

120 Kameron Sather (DBLQ) Fall Mason Hanson (PAY)

126 Zander Clausen (DBLQ) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Ethan Moravetz (DBLQ) 4-0

138 Jose Anaya (PAY) Dec. Tyler Schickedanz (DBLQ) 10-8

145 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Fall Isaac Moravetz (DBLQ)

152 Mason McDougal (DBLQ) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY)

160 Avery Wittnebel (DBLQ) Fal Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Holt Larson (DBLQ)

182 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Dec. Nolan Kwilinski (DBLQ) 5-2

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Parker Bothun (DBLQ)

220 Keaton Haas (DBLQ) Won by Forfeit

285 Brady Rhode (DBLQ) Fall Grant Miller (PAY)

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58 Paynesville Area 21

106 Linkoln Carlson (TMB) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY)

113 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Nevin Marten (TMB)

120 David Schuh (TMB) Fall Mason Hanson (PAY)

126 Devin Carter (TMB) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Ayden Horner (TMB) Maj. Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 12-0

138 Alexander Schuh (TMB) Fall Jose Anaya (PAY)

145 Jacob Meyer (TMB) Won by Forfeit

152 Trenton LeClaire (PAY) Dec. Ashton Squires (TMB) 8-5

160 Jonathon Erbes (TMB) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Caden Johnson (TMB) Won by Forfeit

182 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Nathanial Kontz (TMB)

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Eathan Martinez (TMB)

220 Travis Willhite (TMB) Won by Forfeit

285 Nick Willhite (TMB) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS TRIANGULAR

(Thursday January 6th)

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 44 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 24

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 3:35

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Noah Welte (BBE) 1:20

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Brett DeRoo (BBE) 6-2

126 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 1:28

132 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Fall Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 4:12

138 Walker Bents (BBE) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 9-4

145 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Tyler Jensen (BBE) 4-3

152 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Maj. Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 9-1

160 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 8-0

170 Evan Young (BBE) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) :18

182 Wyatt Lewis (BBE) Dec. Cyril Féria (HOLD) 8-5

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Carson Gilbert (BBE) 3:36

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Bryce Feurhake (BBE) Fall Alex Sanchez-Hohs (HOLD) :23

BBE 49 ALBANY HUSKIES 21

106 Louie Jensen (BBE) Fall Nathan Kollman (ALB) 1:33

113 Ean Hansen (ALB) Fall Noah Welte (BBE) 1:59

120 Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) Dec. Brett DeRoo (BBE) 6-4

126 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

132 Devin Hansen (ALB) Dec. Wyatt Engen (BBE) 7-4

138 Walker Bents (BBE) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 3:18

145 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Fall Spencer Kollmann (ALB) 5:47

152 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Fall Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 3:39

160 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Evan Young (BBE) 7-1

170 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Hunter Tate (ALB) 13-7

182 Wyatt Lewis (BBE) Won by Forfeit

195 DeClan Crumley (ALB) Dec.Carson Gilbert (BBE) 12-4

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 2:26

HOLDINGFORD 43 HUSKIES 26

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Tech. Fall Nathan Kollmann (ALB) 4:00

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 3:53

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Tech. Fall Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 4:41

126 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALB) 1:20

132 Devin Hanson (ALB) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 13-2

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 3-0

145 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Spencer Kollmann ( ALB) 2-1

152 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Dec. Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 7-5 OT

160 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Maj. Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 10-0

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Ean Lichy (HOLD) :30

182 Cyril Féria (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Samuel Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 DeClan Crumley (ALB) Won by Forfeit

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Won by Forfeit

ST. CLOUD CRUSH TRIANGULAR

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 54 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 21

106 Jack Hamak (SCC) Tech. Fall Carter Pesta (SRR)

113 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Logan Gulbertson (SRR) Fall Ethan Brott (SCC) 1:39

126 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) 2:36

132 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 7-6

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Won by Forfeit

145 Koda Nelson (SCC) Josiah Sanchez (SRR) 7-6

152 Sam Long (SCC) Dec. Kieran Hixson (SRR) 7-6

160 Andy Johnson (SCC) Maj. Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 9-0

170 Cohen Mathies (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 4:37

195 Logan Lunceford (SCC) Won by Forfeit

220 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Won by Forfeit

285 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 37 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 36

106 Alexander Hendrickson (SSS) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Hamak (SCC) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) 2:50

120 Noah Neuman (SCC) Dec. Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 11-6

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Daniel Hughes (SCC) 1:11

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Maj. Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCC) 13-5

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Dec. Dylan Enriquez (SSS) 7-2

145 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Maj. Dec. Koda Nelson (SCC) 10-0

152 Ayden Frauenholtz (SSS) Won by Forfeit

160 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Maj. Dec. Sam Long (SCC) 18-6

170 Andy Johnson (SCC) Fall Hadi Rahal (SSS) 1:33

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) 3:13

195 Will Budge (SSS) Fall Logan Lunceford (SCC) 3:04

220 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall Ben Karasch (SSS) 1:16

285 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Fall Tucker Mugg (SSS) 1:15 (SCC Tiebreaker)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 58 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 22

106 Alexander Hendrickson (SSS) over John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) 4:03

113 Logan Culbertson (SRR) over Julian Morris (SSS) 4:57

120 Vance Barz (SRR) over Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 11-2

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) over Jack Barz (SRR) 1:24

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) over Brayden Ness (SRR) 11-2

138 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Won by Forfeit

145 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Josiah Sanchez (SRR) :37

152 Kieran Hixson (SRR) over Ayden Frauenholtz (SSS) 1:17

160 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) over Dante Haywood (SRR) 1:43

170 Graham Doherty (SRR) over Larkin Lang (SSS) 1:27

182 Hadi Rahal (SSS) Won by Forfeit

195 Will Budge (SSS) Won by Forfeit

220 Ben Karasch (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Tucker Mugg (SSS) Won by Forfeit

UPCOMING EVENTS JANUARY 10th Thru JANUARY 15th

MONDAY JANUARY 10th

ROCORI “Spartans” Triangular

Teams: Holdingford, Rocori, ????

TUESDAY JANUARY 11th

AIKTIN “GOBBLES” TRIANGULAR

Teams: BHV/PP, FOLEY, AIKTIN

Start Time: 5:00

THURSDAY JANUARY 13th

ALBANY “HUSKIES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: ALBANY, MILACA-FAITH CRISTIAN

ROYALTON-UPSALA “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Holdingford, Deer River, Royalton-Upsala

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Alexandria, KMS, Pierz

FRIDAY JANUARY 14th

HIGH SCHOOL TRIANGULAR @ ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKY PRELIM

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: FOLEY, LITTLE FALS, ST. CLOUD CRUSH

KIMBALL AREA “CUBS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Sibley East, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball

BECKER “BULLDOGS”TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

CHISAGO LAKES, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE, BECKER

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” INVITATIONAL

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Eden Valley-Watkins, SCM, Nashwau-Keewatin, Ortonville, Pierz, Wabasso, Paynesville Area

OGILVIE “LIONS” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Ogilvie, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, WHAN, Holdingford

WATERTOWN-MAYER vs. ROCORI

Stat Time 6:00

SATURDAY JANUARY 15th

ALEXANDRIA “CARDINALS” INVITATIONAL

Start Time: 9:30

Teams: ALBANY, BADGER/GREENBUSH/MIDDLE RIVER, BARNESVILLE, KIMBALL AREA, KMS, MINNEOTA, NEW YORK MILLS, OTC, UNITED CLAY BECKER

HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLY/WINSTED “LAKERS” INVITATIONAL

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: LeSuer-Henderson, Saint Agnes, Minneapolis Southwest, Annandale/Maple Lake, Buffalo, Washburn, Mound-Westonka, Armstrong, Rockford, Zimmerman, BOLD, Spectrum, Monticello, HLWW

ST. CLOUD “KIFFMEYER” DUALS

Start Time: 10:00

Teams: Cambridge-Isanti, Foley, New Prague, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Willmar, St. Cloud Crush