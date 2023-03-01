Prep Wrestling State Tournament Matchups

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

STATE TOURNAMENT TEAMS:

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS (No. 4AA SEED)

THURSDAY 11:00

Winner Friday 1:00/Lose 1:00 Friday

BECKER BULLDOGS (4 ranked) vs. PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER-BACKUS ROAD CREW (6 ranked) Thursday 11:00

CLASS A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN ELROSA (No. 3 SEED)

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS (3 ranked) vs. MEDFORD TIGERS (Lean and Mean)

Thursday 9:00

Winner Friday 1:00/Lose 11:00 Friday

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS (No. 4 SEED)

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS (4 ranked) vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED LAKERS (No. 5 SEED/8 ranked)

Thursday 9:00

Winner Friday 1:00/Lose 11:00 Friday

CLASS A INDIVIDUALS FIRST ROUND MATCH UPS

106 POUNDS

Roman Roberg (Paynesville Area) 22-11 8th vs. Brady Murphy (WEM/JW) 37-6 9th

113 Pounds

Wyatt Pilarski (Holdingford) 33-4 9th vs. Cole Sykora (Border West) 41-2 12th

120 Pounds

Wyatt Novitzki (Holdingford) 44-7 10th vs. Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 8th

132 Pounds

Alex Diederich (Royalton-Upsala) 19-0 12th vs. Zach Palmer (LCWM) 20-16 9th

Ryan Jensen (BBE) 39-3 11th vs. Aiden Wolfe (Fosston/Bagley) 38-4 11th

Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) 30-12 9th vs. Bo Zwiener (WERA) 34-6 10th

138 Pounds

Simon Boeckman (Holdingford) 29-9 9th vs. Solomon Wales (WCA) 35-11 11th

Wyatt Engen (BBE) 35-6 12th vs. Evan Schweisthal (Medford) 30-12 11th

145 Pounds

Blake Brutger (Kimball) 25-15 12th vs. Ethan Bowman (Crookston) 37-6 12th

William Pilarski (Holdingford) 40-6 10th vs. Cade Christianson (WERA) 32-11 12th

Will Gorecki (Royalton-Upsala) 30-7 12th vs. Hank Tellers (UNC) 37-10 12th

152 Pounds

Sawyer Simmons (Royalton) 29-9 11th vs. Careter Coauette (Crookston) 41-6 11th

160 Pounds

Hunter Laage (BBE) 22-24 10th vs. Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota) 45-2 12th

Logan Kuseske (Kimball Area) vs. Jevon Williams (ACGC) 35-3 11th

Drew Lange (Holdingford) 45-5 11th vs. Gaven Cimbrura (Osakis) 34-11 11th

Isaac Ortiz (Eden Valley-Watkins) vs. Orion Sass (FL) 22-7 12th

170 Pounds

Luke Bieniek (Holdingford) 28-4 10th vs. Parker Meyers (Blue Earth) 36-5 12th

Caden Guggisberg (Kimball Area) 25-20 12th vs. Dylan Withers (JCC) 35-4 12th

Maximus Hanson (BBE) 44-1 11th vs. Sam Rock (Luverne) 39-7 11th

182 Pounds

Hank Meyer (Kimball Area) 35-9 10th vs. Eric Mauss (Caledonia) 32-6 12th

Peyton Hemmesch (Paynesville) 32-6 10th vs. Justin Koehn (BHV/PP) 23-19 12th

Carson Gilbert (BBE) 28-12 10th vs. Kail Schott (Chatfield) 34-4 11th

Jaxon Barkowicz (Holdingford) 36-7 9th vs. Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) 24-12 11th

195 Pounds

Kaden Holm (Royalton-Upsala) 28-14 11th vs. Thomas Dineen (Benson) 45-0 12th

Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 28-14 11th vs. Shawn Hendrickson (UNC) 21-7 12th)

220 Pounds

Bryce Holm (Royalton-Upsala) 35-4 12th vs. Jack Cahill (WEM/JW) 30-11 12th

Ethan Spanier (BBE) 37-5 12th vs. Casemere Hamilton-Grunau (MNC) 39-9 11th

285 Pounds

Spencer Eisenbraun (Paynesville ) 30-4 12th vs. Mason Marx (NKG) 18-8 12th

Brandon Mugg (Royalton-Upsala) 32-15 10th vs. Justin Blascyk (WCA) 33-9 12th

CLASS AA INDIVIDUALS FIRST ROUND MATCH UPS

106 Pounds

Bennet Kujawa (Becker) 29-15 8th vs. Adam Her (MPH) 33-7 11th

Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) 36-6 8th vs. Preston Xayachak (W/ML) 38–5 11th)

126 Pounds

Vance Barz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 28-5 11th vs. Calvin Singewal (CAFA) 42-6 11th

Kaden Nicolas (Becker) 44-4 10th vs. Rydon Bipes (Hutchinson) 32-15 10th

132 Pounds

Landen Kujawa (Becker) 38-7 10th vs. Fenan USO (Fridley) 23-11 11th

145 Pounds

Cole Rudnitski (Foley) 33-6 12th vs. Koy Buesgens (New Prague) 50-0 12th

152 Pounds

Evan Moscho (Rocori) 36-9 11th vs. Cade Okeson (Detroit Lakes) 33-7 12th

Ethan Duncombe (Becker) 35-9 12th vs. Caden Rose (Morris Area) 23-12

160 Pounds

Adam Jurek (Becker) 38-8 12th vs. Evan Farley (New Prague) 40-9 12th

195 Pounds

Tyson Ricker (Becker) 42-2 12th vs. Logan Bender (Chisago Lakes) 26-6 10th

220 Pounds

Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 34-9 10th vs. Gavin Nelson (Smiley) 46-0 12th

Grady Minnerath (Rocori) vs. Torrey Lindquist (Perham) 20-12 12th

285 Pounds

Dylan Kolby (Becker) 21-3 12th vs. Bright Dekupier (COOP) 23-9 12th

CLASS AAA INDIVIDUALS FIRST ROUND MATCH UPS

152 Pounds

Jaxon Kenning (St. Cloud Crush) 12-4 11th vs. Mitch Knight (CHPA 32-18

11th

195 Pounds

Hank Leclair (Little Falls) 39-2 11th vs. Julian Burg (EDPR) 22-15 11th

285 Pounds

Tucker Hugg (St. Cloud Crush) vs. Logan Ross (Hopkins) 35-12 11th