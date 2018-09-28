Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 27th

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team took down rival Tech 3-1 Thursday night at Michie Field in St. Cloud. The Eagles are now 10-2-1 with the win.

Abdikarin Yussuf and Logan Lommel were among the goal scorers for the Eagles, who will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice in their next match on October 4th.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 2

Girls Soccer

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (OT)

Cathedral 2, Zimmerman 1

Tech 1, Apollo 0

Volleyball

Willmar 3, ROCORI 0

Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Fergus Falls 3, Tech 1

Alexandria 3, Sartell 1

Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0