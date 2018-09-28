Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 27th
The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team took down rival Tech 3-1 Thursday night at Michie Field in St. Cloud. The Eagles are now 10-2-1 with the win.
Abdikarin Yussuf and Logan Lommel were among the goal scorers for the Eagles, who will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice in their next match on October 4th.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 2
Girls Soccer
Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (OT)
Cathedral 2, Zimmerman 1
Tech 1, Apollo 0
Volleyball
Willmar 3, ROCORI 0
Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Fergus Falls 3, Tech 1
Alexandria 3, Sartell 1
Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0