Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 9th
The Cathedral boys hockey team beat Delano 3-2 in overtime Thursday night at the MAC. The Crusaders are now 11-1-1 on the season.
Nate Warner scored the game-winner in overtime for the Crusaders.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2
Luke Johnson 2G (11) for StC
River Lakes 7, Northern Lakes 1
Logan Stellmach Hat Trick for RL
Fergus Falls 7, Sartell 2
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 6, Willmar 2
Anna Orth goal, 3A
Boys Basketball
Sartell 73, Alexandria 60
Rocori 68, Willmar 63
Apollo 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 65
Cathedral 70, Pierz 58
Girls Basketball
Big Lake 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45