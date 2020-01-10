Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 9th

The Cathedral boys hockey team beat Delano 3-2 in overtime Thursday night at the MAC. The Crusaders are now 11-1-1 on the season.

Nate Warner scored the game-winner in overtime for the Crusaders.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2

Luke Johnson 2G (11) for StC

River Lakes 7, Northern Lakes 1

Logan Stellmach Hat Trick for RL

Fergus Falls 7, Sartell 2

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 6, Willmar 2

Anna Orth goal, 3A

Boys Basketball

Sartell 73, Alexandria 60

Rocori 68, Willmar 63

Apollo 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 65

Cathedral 70, Pierz 58

Girls Basketball

Big Lake 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45