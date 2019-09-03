Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 3rd

The Cathedral soccer teams will play a doubleheader at Zimmerman on Tuesday afternoon. The evening kicks off with the boys taking the field at 5 p.m., and the girls game to be played under the lights at 7.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Becker @ Sartell 5 PM

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM

Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Little Falls 5 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

Volleyball

Brainerd @ Sartell

Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Alexandria @ Tech

Cathedral @ Maple Lake