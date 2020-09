The Sartell girls soccer team posted a 4-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday on the Sabres' senior night.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Apollo 8, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 0, Tech 0

Cathedral 5, Minnewaska 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 6, Tech 0