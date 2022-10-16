Prep Soccer Playoff Results; Tech Swimmers Take 3rd at True Team

Girls Soccer:

Section 8A Semifinals

Cathedral 2, St. John's Prep 0

(Hope Schueller and Nora Simones each scored goals and Taylar Schaefer and Kallie Jerzak each had assists. Amelia Newiger earned her 7th shutout in net. Cathedral

Hillcrest Lutheran 2, Fergus Falls 1

(Cathedral will play Hillcrest Lutheran Tuesday October 18th at 7:30 p.m. in Sauk Centre in the section 8A Final)

Section 8AA Semifinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Buffalo 1

STMA 2, Elk River 1

(Sartell-St. Stephen will host STMA Tuesday in the section 83A Final Tuesday afternoon at 4pm)

Section 8AA Semifinals

East Grand Forks 4, Tech 0

Alexandria 1, Detroit Lakes 0

(East Grand Forks will play Alexandria in the Section 8AA Finals at Fergus Falls at 7pm Tuesday).

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Semifinals

Cathedral 4, Central Minnesota Christian 1

(Joe Torborg scored twice and both Jack Stang and Blake Newiger scored once for Cathedral)

Fergus Falls 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 2

(Cathedral will play Fergus Falls in the Section 8A Final Tuesday at 5:30pm in Sauk Centre)

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The Tech girls swimming/diving team took 3rd place at the True Team meet Saturday. The podium placements for Tech are below:

200 Medley Relay - 2nd place - Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Sydney Gustin

200 Free - 3rd place - Maggie Cole

200 IM - 6th place - Katelyn Siers, 7th place Avery Doom

50 free - 1st place - Kierstyn Nelson

Diving - 7th Place - Kendall Dvorak

100 free - 2nd place - Kierstyn Nelson, 6th Place - Aliina Gustin

500 Free - 2nd place - Maggie Cole

200 Free Relay - 2nd place - Avery Doom, Addy Stine, Sydney Gustin, and Maggie Cole

100 Back - 1st Place - Katelyn Siers, 5th place - Aliina Gustin

100 Breast - 3rd place - Avery Doom, 5th place - Sydney Gustin

400 Free relay - 2nd place - Maggie Cole, Aliina Gustin, Katelyn Siers, and Kierstyn Nelson - 8th Place - Paige Roche, Maren Nelson, Lyndsey Kroska, and Greta Johnson

Volleyball:

Bemidji 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 13-25, 15-17)(Brenna McClure had 20 kills and Avery Templin had 33 digs for Sartell)