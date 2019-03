The Sartell Sabres will host the Brainerd Warriors Friday night in a battle for the Central Lakes Conference crown. The Sabres are Warriors each boast a 10-5 record in the CLC heading into the season finale.

The Apollo Eagles clinched a share of the CLC title with their win at Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night. The winner of Friday's game will share the title with the Eagles.

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Foley @ Cathedral