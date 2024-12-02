Preliminary Total of 41 Tornadoes in Minnesota in 2024

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota will not be setting any records for the number of tornadoes in 2024.

Pete Boulay with the State Climatology Office says just the opposite happened:

"It was an absolutely quiet tornado season in Minnesota this year. There is a preliminary count of 41 tornadoes total and last year there was about 44. So kind of quiet again. Now compared to the rest of the country, it was very active tornado season in other places."

Neighboring Iowa set a record with 125 tornadoes this year.

Boulay says the summer of 2024 will be remembered for major flooding in southern and northeastern Minnesota.

December tornadoes are very rare in Minnesota, but they do happen. Boulay the latest tornadoes recorded in the state were on December 15th, 2021

"We had 22 tornadoes reported for that. And it was in the evening, it was after dark. So it was between 7 and 8:30 p-m in that storm. So you know that was quite a rare event."

Boulay says most of those tornadoes were in southeastern Minnesota. He's not expecting any December twisters this year.