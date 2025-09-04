ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is no Powerball jackpot winner yet, but we did have a couple of big winners here in Minnesota Wednesday night.

There was a winning one-million-dollar ticket sold at a Speedway in Inver Grove Heights, and a $50,000 winner sold at a Kwik Trip in Rosemount.

That comes after Minnesota had four $50,000 winners in Monday's drawing sold in St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Anoka, and Woodbury.

Nationwide, eleven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes on Wednesday night. Four tickets won $2 million. There were also 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The estimated Powerball jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. It has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million.

Saturday's drawing ranks as the third largest in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won in October 2023. Both of those prizes were won in California.