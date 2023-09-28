Four Powerball Winners in Minnesota, Jackpot Still Growing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but there were four big winners in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket sold in Glencoe won $150,000 and there are $50,000 winning tickets that were sold in New Brighton, Woodbury, and Nowthen.

The latest drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

The numbers drawn are 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and the red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now grows to an estimated $925 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The cash option is $432 million.

Get our free mobile app

This still ranks as the fourth-largest prize in the game's history.

READ RELATED ARTICLES