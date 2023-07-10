Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Keep Growing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot that has been growing since April has powered through its 11th straight week and now stands at an estimated $650 million for the next drawing on Monday. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $328.3 million.

The jackpot ranks as the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second-largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. central time.

The 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history will be offered Tuesday. Currently estimated at $480 million ($240.7 million cash), the jackpot keeps growing after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 7 drawing.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 24th in this roll, which began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

