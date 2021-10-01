Powerball Jackpot Rising Due to Ticket-Buying Surge

UNDATED -- An even larger Powerball jackpot is in play for Saturday night.

Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate Friday morning from $620 million to $635 million, due to increased interest in the big prize. If you take the cash option that is $450 million.

This jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for nearly four months.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

