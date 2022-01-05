Powerball Jackpot Grows to 7th Largest Ever

UNDATED -- Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball jackpot even higher ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate from $575 million to $610 million.

The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.

The jackpot has a cash value of $434.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in October.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.