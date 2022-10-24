Powerball Jackpot Climbs to 8th Highest in Game’s History
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to the eighth highest in the game's history.
The jackpot is estimated at $610 million - or about $293 million if you take the cash option.
There has been a total of five Powerball jackpot winners so far this year.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The next drawing is Monday.
