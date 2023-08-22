Power Outage Reported for Some Stearns Electric Customers

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As the weather heats up Tuesday, some folks are without air conditioning.

Stearns Electric is working on a power outage that is impacting some of its customers.

They say 186 customers in Munson Township are without power, that's about 16 percent of its customers in that township.

A company spokeswoman says the Munson outage is a planned outage for members in that area. Crews are changing out a power pole and impacted members were notified Monday that this work would be completed.

The outage is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

