Postal Scam Attempts Still A Problem in Central MN

Scams in Central Minnesota continue to be a problem. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the text message or email, that some may have received, indicates that the person's USPS package has arrived at the warehouse. The message continues asking the person for their address saying the package cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. The message asks to click on the link. Mages says do NOT click on the link because this is an attempt to scam individuals. This message is NOT coming from the USPS but instead by someone posing as them.

Please contact your local USPS office if you have any questions about packages being delivered.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.