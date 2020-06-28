Pope County Man Dies in Crash Involving Semi

GLENWOOD -- A man died in a crash in Pope County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on County Road 18 around 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on County Road 18 and a semi-truck was going east. Authorities say the car crossed the centerline and hit the semi.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of the car, 18-year-old Josiah Wright of Starbuck, was not wearing his seatbelt, ejected from the car, and died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 35-year-old Steven Nelson of Paynesville, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.