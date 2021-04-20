Police: St. Cloud Woman Arrested After Stabbing Death

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The St. Cloud Police Department was called to a report of a stabbing in a driveway at a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North just after 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and provided life-saving efforts to the injured 36-year-old man from St. Cloud. Mayo Ambulance crews took him to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller, was arrested.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time from St. Cloud police.

