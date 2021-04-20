Police: St. Cloud Woman Arrested After Stabbing Death

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The St. Cloud Police Department was called to a report of a stabbing in a driveway at a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North just after 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and provided life-saving efforts to the injured 36-year-old man from St. Cloud. Mayo Ambulance crews took him to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller, was arrested.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time from St. Cloud police.

Get our free mobile app

15 Things You'll See In Minnesota When the Temp Hits 60 Degrees

Filed Under: St. Cloud Police
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top