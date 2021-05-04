Police: St. Cloud Man Killed in Crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL -- Police in St. Paul say a St. Cloud man was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

At about 1:00 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report that a 2005 Mercury Mariner being driven at a high rate of speed rolled near the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Maryland Avenue.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Anthony Bryant from St. Cloud lying in the street. He was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse.

An officer began chest compressions while St. Paul Fire medics were en route. He eventually switched off with another officer, who took over the life-saving measures. That officer was then relieved by another officer. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

