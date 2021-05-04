Police: St. Cloud Man Killed in Crash in St. Paul

Getty Images

ST. PAUL -- Police in St. Paul say a St. Cloud man was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

At about 1:00 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report that a 2005 Mercury Mariner being driven at a high rate of speed rolled near the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Maryland Avenue.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Anthony Bryant from St. Cloud lying in the street. He was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse.

An officer began chest compressions while St. Paul Fire medics were en route. He eventually switched off with another officer, who took over the life-saving measures. That officer was then relieved by another officer. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees

Filed Under: Fatal crash, St. Paul Police
Categories: St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top