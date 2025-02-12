Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect in Aitkin County

AITKIN (WJON News) -- Authorities are looking for a man who is a suspect in a stabbing at an Aitkin home Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Matthew Liimatainen of Aitkin is accused of the stabbing just before 11:00 a.m. and then fleeing in a stolen pickup.

The pickup is described as a black 2022 Ford F-150 with Minnesota License JHR-837 and a large Cardinal sticker in the rear window.

Authorities statewide are on the lookout for Liimatainen who is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, do not approach him and call 911.

