UPDATE: 1 Dead,4 Hurt in Buffalo Health Clinic Shooting

BUFFALO, MN -- Authorities say one person is dead and four others are wounded in a shooting at a Buffalo health clinic.

Three of the victims remained in critical condition Tuesday evening, and one was

discharged from a hospital.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer identified the suspect as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo.

During an afternoon news conference, authorities did not identify any of the five victims or give updates on their conditions, other than to report the victims were taken to various Twin Cities hospitals.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says their department has a history with Ulrich dating back to 2003.

Authorities responded to Allina Clinic in the 700 block of Crossroads Campus Drive just before 11:00 a.m.

Sheriff Deringer says a suspicious package was found inside the clinic and a nearby hotel. Both locations were evacuated and the Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in to assist.

He adds while it's unclear his motive, it's believed this was a targeted incident.

Governor Tim Walz says he did speak with Mayor Teri Lachermeier and extends his prayers and support to the community.

I would like to say thank you to the Buffalo Police Police Department, Wright County Sheriff's Office and Mayor Lachermeier and her team. There was a middle school in the area and she immediately talked about how they were on lockdown and provided security around the area.

Walz says improvised explosive devices were part of the attack, but he didn't say whether any were detonated.