Police Respond to Shots Fired Call in North St. Cloud

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called to a shots fired call Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:15 they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of 14th Street North.

Officers got information that someone fired a handgun and then was seen going into a house within a block of the shooting. They tried to contact that person but did not receive cooperation from anyone at home.

They ultimately got a search warrant. The St. Cloud Police SWAT team was called to help, however, no arrests have been made the investigation is ongoing.

No one was hurt during the incident.

