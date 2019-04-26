Police Looking for Suspect in St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

St. Cloud police were called to the 3000 Block of St. Germain Street just before 11:30 Friday on reports of gunshots being fired.

While enroute officers found a vehicle leaving the scene and was eventually stopped in the 900 Block of West St. Germain Street, near the 912 Regency Plaza.

Police say two victims were inside the vehicle, both with gunshot wounds to the leg.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says a man who knew the victims approached and shot them as they were leaving the scene, at which time the suspect fled the area.

Police are working on identifying the suspect and this is not believed to be a random incident.

The victims were taken to St. Cloud hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The case remains active and the suspect has not been found.