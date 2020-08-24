Souhan; Twins Keep Winning Despite Injuries [PODCAST]

The Twins posted another win Sunday 5-4 over the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City to improve to 19-10. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't sure of the severity of the injury to Jake Odorizzi but says that Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Jose Berrios are scheduled to start the 3-games in the Cleveland series. He says Randy Dobnak is the other starter while the Twins could go with a bullpen to substitute for the 5th starter.

The NFL had 77-plus players/coaches and staff test positive for Covid-19 this past weekend. The positive test may have been a false positive since many if not all of those positive tested people received another test after that that was negative. Jim says he is confident the NFL will play this season and feels they need to work out some of their testing issues so this kind of thing doesn't happen during the season.

The NBA playoffs continued this past weekend. Dallas is making a push to upset the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference after posting an overtime win in Game 4 to even that series and 2-apiece. Jim says the NBA playoffs are getting more interesting now.

The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Atlanta Dream Sunday. Jim says this is their first bad loss and he says they are missing the injured Sylvia Fowles.