Icy Roads To Blame for Crash Near St. Wendel

ST. WENDEL -- Icy roads are to blame for a crash in St. Wendel Township Sunday morning.

The Stearns Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Cody Gangl of Kimball, was heading north on County Road 2, near Apache Lane in St. Wendel Township, when he hit a patch of ice, lost control of his truck, spun out into the ditch and struck a power pole.

Gangl was treated at the scene for some facial injuries caused by the airbag.

Stearns Electric was called in to ensure the powerline would not be a hazard and the truck was removed.