Update: Man Killed Prior to Crow Wing County Abduction

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the man who abducted a woman and four children allegedly shot and killed a man.

They say at about 1:50 a.m. Friday deputies responded to a shooting east of Brainerd.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Lyle Maske of Brainerd. Thirty-five-year-old Chad Aanerud of Brainerd is the suspected shooter.

Aanerud allegedly then took five people against their will and left the scene.

At about 7:15 a.m. the vehicle was found and stopped in Morrison County. Aanerud was arrested and his five hostages were found safe.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the AMBER ALERT.

The Sheriff says Chad Aanerud has been taken into custody in Morrison County.

The abducted mother and children have been located and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY;

Minnesota law enforcement issued an Amber Alert Friday morning.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a pregnant woman and her four children who were abducted at gunpoint just before 2:00 a.m. Friday from a home northeast of Brainerd.

The abducted woman is 33-year-old Nikkole Dobson. Her four children are 14, 11, 7 and 3.

They were taken by her boyfriend 35-year-old Chad Aanerud. He's driving a 2017 white Chrysler Pacifica minivan with Minnesota license plate AEC 351.

He arrived at the home where Dobson and her children were staying, he fired a rifle round into the ceiling and forced them to leave with him.

