Police Investigating Shooting in St. Cloud

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of 1st Street South just before 1:30 a.m. Authorities say officers who were in the area at the time also heard the shots.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found an unoccupied vehicle damaged from the shooting. No one was hurt in the incident and no one is in custody.

Authorities say the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Cloud Police.

