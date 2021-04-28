Police Investigating Jewelry Theft at JC Penney

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are investigating an armed robbery of a jewelry counter inside the mall.

Officers were called to the JC Penney store at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday after a man had walked up to the jewelry counter, displayed a handgun to the woman working, threatened her, and demanded jewelry.

He took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left the store.

The worker was not hurt.

Officers say the man had initially been in the store around 12:30 p.m., had left, but then returned at about 2:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man between 35 and 40 years old, standing about 5'8" to 5'10" tall. He was wearing a black jacket over a white shirt, a white baseball cap, and a black face mask.

Get our free mobile app