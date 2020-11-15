Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting, following the death of a child in St. Cloud on Friday.

The St. Cloud Police Department says shortly after 3:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a child who died at St. Cloud Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound at another location.

After some investigation, police determined the shooting took place at a home in the 800 block of 10th Avenue North.

A suspect, 35-year-old Roberto Williams of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested in connection to the incident and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges that include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was accidental and the incident remains under investigation.